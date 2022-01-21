Left Menu

Govt orders blocking of 35 Pak-based YouTube channels, 2 websites over anti-India content, fake news

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 18:42 IST
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered the blocking of 35 YouTube channels and two websites which were running anti-India propaganda and spreading fake news ''in a coordinated manner''.

These websites and YouTube channels were being operated from Pakistan, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra told a press conference on Friday.

Indian intelligence agencies were closely monitoring these social media accounts and websites and flagged them to the ministry for immediate action, he added.

''Vide five separate orders issued under rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Ministry has ordered to block these Pakistan-based social media accounts and websites,'' the ministry said in a statement later.

The orders were issued on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

