COVID-19: Private offices to function at 50 pc capacity; night curfew, weekend lockdown to continue in Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday has allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance with immediate effect. The DDMA has, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

"They're further advised to follow work from home, as far as possible," it said in its order. Notably, the DDMA clarified that the night curfew and weekend lockdown will continue to in the national capital.

"It is also clarified that Night Curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM every day and Weekend Curfew from 10 PM of Friday till 5 AM of subsequent Monday, on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi shall also remain in force till further order," said the DDMA in its order. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent a recommendation to LG Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew.

In the proposal, Kejriwal also asked to end the odd-even system in the markets and to allow private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity, the sources added. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said "Now cases are declining, to keeping this and employment in view Arvind Kejriwal has decided to end weekend curfew."

"The proposal has been sent. We are waiting for the response from LG," he said. Earlier in the month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)