Left Menu

Andhra CM forms committee to hold discussion with govt employees on Pay Revision Commission

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday constituted a committee to hold discussions with government employees and convince them on 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and other related issues, informed officials.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:19 IST
Andhra CM forms committee to hold discussion with govt employees on Pay Revision Commission
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday constituted a committee to hold discussions with government employees and convince them on 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and other related issues, informed officials. The committee will comprise Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah, Govt Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.

Earlier, as per the release issued by Chief Minister Office (CMO), the Chief Minister said he has noted all the concerns raised by the employees' unions and assured them that all the issues will be addressed. "Reddy is more compassionate, humanitarian and responsive when it comes to doing good to others and added that it is inevitable to consider certain facts in regard to PRC," reads the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022