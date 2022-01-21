New Delhi Municipal Council VC request LG Anil Baijal to withdraw odd-even rule for non-essential shops

New Delhi Municipal Council Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay has requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to withdraw the odd-even rule for non-essential shops and allow them to open all week. "I have received representation from Market Traders Association of Delhi and New Delhi area...They requested to allow the opening of shops on all weekdays. The timing may be reduced to 6 pm instead of 8 pm. They further mentioned that the odd-even rule should be reviewed/withdrawn as they are unable to function and recover losses of previous lockdowns," reads the letter written by Upadhyay to Baijal.

Elaborating the problems mentioned by traders association, the letter said, "there are only 8-10 business days in a month as on Saturday, Sunday there is a weekend curfew and there is also one weekly-off in the market, as per rule and in the present scenario, it is difficult for them to manage shop rent, worker's salary and other expenses." The letter also said that since metro and busses are running in full capacity and COVID-19 cases in the national capital are reducing day by day, "hence for the sake of market vendors, I request you to review the policy."

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to register a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases, reporting 10,756 new cases of the disease during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Friday. As per a bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day currently stands at 18.04 per cent. A total of 59,629 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of cases of the disease in the national capital has gone up to 17,71,028. (ANI)

