Mumbai: 3 fake doctors held in Govandi
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 00:03 IST
Three fake doctors have been arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch, an official said.
The three, who were practicing without degrees or licences and were prescribing allopathic medicines, were held by Unit IV from Baiganwadi in Govandi area on Thursday, he said.
