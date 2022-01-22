Left Menu

Gorakhpur: Rape accused shot dead outside court

The cantonment police said at 1 pm on Friday, a man identified as Dilshad Hussain 25 reached the gate of the court on the call of his lawyer Shankar Sharan Shukla. Before the lawyer could reach there, a man identified as Bhagwat Nishad shot Dilshad in the head with his licensed pistol.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-01-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 00:09 IST
Gorakhpur: Rape accused shot dead outside court
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A rape accused was shot dead in front of the district courts here on Friday. The dead has been identified as Dilshad Hussain, a resident of Muzaffarpur (Bihar). Two security guards present at the gate of the court and the vehicle stand manager nabbed the attacker. After this incident, advocates started protesting against the incident in the court. Following this, Additional Director General of Police Akhil Kumar assured that action will be taken pertaining to the security lapse. The cantonment police said at 1 pm on Friday, a man identified as Dilshad Hussain (25) reached the gate of the court on the call of his lawyer Shankar Sharan Shukla. Before the lawyer could reach there, a man identified as Bhagwat Nishad shot Dilshad in the head with his licensed pistol. Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the attacker has been arrested. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a case will be registered after the report is received. Police said Dilshad Hussain used to run a puncture shop in front of the house of retired BSF jawan Bhagwat Nishad at Patnaghat Tiraha of Badhalganj, Gorakhpur. His minor daughter was kidnapped by Dilshad on February 12, 2020. After this, on February 17, Bhagwat filed a case of rape. On March 12, 2021, police arrested Dilshad in Hyderabad and rescued the minor girl. Dilshad was booked under Sections 363, 366 and 376 (kidnapping and rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act, police said. ADG Akhil Kumar said an inquiry will be conducted as to how the retired constable entered the court premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022