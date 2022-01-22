Left Menu

'Our city against the killers,' New York mayor says after policeman killed

One New York City police officer was killed and another was fighting for his life after the pair were shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said. Authorities said that the policeman who died was a 22-year-old rookie officer. A suspect, who police identified as LaShawn McNeil, 47, was also shot.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 22-01-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 09:39 IST
'Our city against the killers,' New York mayor says after policeman killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

One New York City police officer was killed and another was fighting for his life after the pair were shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said. Neither of the officers have been identified by police. Authorities said that the policeman who died was a 22-year-old rookie officer.

A suspect, who police identified as LaShawn McNeil, 47, was also shot. His condition was not known. "It is our city against the killers!" Mayor Eric Adams, a retired police officer, said during a press conference. "This was just not an attack on three brave officers. This was an attack on the city of New York."

A spike in violent crime during the pandemic is an early challenge for Adams, who took over the helm of the city on Jan. 1. Adams was elected after putting public safety at the center of his campaign, promising to usher in policies to quickly quell the violence. Authorities said three officers responded on Friday evening to a 911 call in Harlem. A woman called saying she was having a fight with one of her sons.

Shortly after police arrived on the scene, two officers were fired upon in a narrow hallway by the woman's adult son. The third officer then shot the suspect McNeil. New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the officers were trying to help the entire family when the suspect "suddenly, without warning, opened fire on them".

"In a moment, a young, 22-year-old life was ended," Sewell said. "Our department is hurting. Our city is hurting." A total of four New York City police officers have been shot this week.

One officer was shot in the leg on Tuesday as he scuffled with an armed teenager. Another officer was also shot in the leg on Thursday after a man fired through the door of a home that was being searched for drugs. Neither officer was killed in those shootings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022