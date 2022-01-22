Bengal: Four injured in parcel bomb blast in pharmacy

At least four people have been injured in a parcel bomb blast in a pharmacy in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Baharail in Hemtabad on Friday afternoon, a senior police officer said. The condition of two of the injured persons is critical, while the other two are stable, he said.

An electric rickshaw driver and a woman have been identified in connection with the incident, the IPS officer told PTI.

''The parcel bomb was delivered to the pharmacy by the electric rickshaw driver. A preliminary probe suggested that the woman was also involved in it. A manhunt has been launched to nab the duo. The samples of the remnants of the bomb and the parcel box have been sent for forensic examination,'' he said.

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team has reached the spot for probing the matter. A police team has been deployed in the area where the pharmacy is located.

Local traders called a bandh during the day in protest against the incident.

