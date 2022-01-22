J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Kilbal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out, the official said, adding, the exchange of fire was going on when last reports came in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)