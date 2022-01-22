Maha: Two boys drown in water pit in Thane

Two boys drowned after they went for a swim in a water-filled pit at a firing range in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, an official said The incident took place at a firing range in Vartak Nagar area of the city around 3.30 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. Cousins Gautam Walmiki (12) and Nirbhay Chouhan (15) had ventured into the pit for a swim when they drowned unable to gauge its depth, the official said.

Teams from the RDMC and fire department rushed to the scene and fished out the bodies following a search operation that lasted two hours, he said. Gautam was a resident of Shastri Nagar, while his cousin Nirbhay had come to the city for a visit from Uttar Pradesh two days ago, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Vartak Nagar police station, it was stated.

