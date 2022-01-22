Left Menu

J'khand: 3 awarded 25 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

A court in Jharkhands East Singhbhum district on Saturday sentenced three persons to 25 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl here four years ago.Additional District Judge-5-cum-Special POCSO court judge, Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, had convicted Shiv Kumar Mahato, Indrapal Saini and Srikant in the case on Tuesday.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:58 IST
J'khand: 3 awarded 25 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl
A court in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Saturday sentenced three persons to 25 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl here four years ago.

Additional District Judge-5-cum-Special POCSO court judge, Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, had convicted Shiv Kumar Mahato, Indrapal Saini and Srikant in the case on Tuesday. The quantum of punishment was pronounced on Saturday.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 80,000 each. In default of payment of the fine, they will have to undergo imprisonment of additional three years.

The police registered the gang-rape case in January 2018 on the statement of the victim, who was working as a maid in a residential society at Mango locality in Jamshedpur.

Investigations are still on against 22 other accused including a deputy superintendent of police in connection with the case.

