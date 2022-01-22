Two from Punjab feared drowned in Chenab along Jammu-Srinagar NH

Two men originally hailing from Punjab are feared drowned in the Chenab river along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

A search operation to trace the missing Amritsar residents continued despite inclement weather.

Manjeet Singh (50) and his relative Jitander Singh (28) were taking pictures when they slipped into the river near Mehar on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohita Sharma said.

She said they were on their way to Kashmir in a truck which they had parked on the roadside and went for sightseeing.

Two other relatives including Manjeet's son Sumir informed police about the incident and a search-cum-rescue operation was immediately launched, the SSP said.

The search operation continued till late Friday night and resumed with the first light of Saturday despite heavy rains, the officer said.

Most parts of the Jammu region were lashed by rains, while the high-altitude areas received fresh snowfall.

