Chhattisgarh: Video showing people take pledge to make country 'Hindu rashtra' goes viral, several booked

PTI | Korba | Updated: 22-01-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Some people have been booked in Korba district in Chhattisgarh after a video showing them taking a pledge to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra' went viral on social media, police said on Saturday.

After the video came to light, in which a person identified as Pramod Agrawal and a few others were seen taking a pledge, a case was registered as the language used by them could disturb communal harmony, said Korba Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel.

They have been booked by Kotwali police station under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), the SP added.

In the video, some people can be seen taking a pledge that residents of Bakimongra here, as staunch Hindus, will make India a Hindu nation, and ''will extend business, social and economic support to our Hindu brethren'' and take steps to strengthen Hindutva by employing only Hindus in ''our establishments, our homes, and our businesses''.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Ramendra Singh said an FIR was lodged on the complaint of local resident Sitamani Kunwar but no arrest has been made as yet.

