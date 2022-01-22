Mumbai: Dismissed cop, three others arrested for stealing Rs 1 lakh from bizman

A dismissed police constable and three others were arrested for posing as Crime Branch personnel and stealing Rs 1 lakh from a businessman in Pydhonie in south Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the complainant was counting money in his provision shop, he said.

''Two friends had given the shop owner Rs 2 lakh and he already had Rs 2.10 lakh in his drawer. The four accused arrived wearing masks that had the logo of Mumbai police on them. They accused of him making money through illegal activities and took Rs 1 lakh from him,'' the official said.

After the man filed a complaint with Pydhonie police station, the four, including a 52-year-old dismissed constable, were arrested, he added.

