Karnataka CM condoles the death of retired High Court Judge Justice KL Manjunath

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his condolences on the death of retired High Court Judge Justice KL Manjunath on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-01-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 12:47 IST
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Image Credit: ANI
"Justice Manjunath was a very good lawyer. His services as the President of Advocates Association, High Court judge, chairman of the Karnataka River Waters and Border Disputes Authority, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Commission is commendable," said Bommai in his condolence message.

"I pray to the almighty to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul and give the strength to his family members and well wishers to bear this grief," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

