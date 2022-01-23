Maha: Gutkha worth over Rs 1.5 cr seized from Washim godown

Police on Sunday seized banned gutkha worth over Rs 1.5 crore during a raid on a godown at Risod city in Washim district of Maharashtra and detained two persons, an officer said. The raid was conducted by crime branch officials on a tip-off. Gutkha pouches of various brands were seized during the operation, Washim superintendent of police Bachchan Singh told PTI. Last October, 11.5 quintal of ganja was seized by the Washim police, he said. Further investigation is underway. Manufacturing, storage, distribution or sale of gutkha and pan masala is banned in Maharashtra under law.

