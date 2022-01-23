Maha: Class XII student killed by collegians in Latur
A Class XII student was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of collegians on Sunday in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said.
Rahul Suresh Ujalambe (19) was murdered in front of a temple in Vishal Nagar area at 12 noon, the MIDC police station official said.
Efforts are on to nab the culprits, Latur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jitendra Jagdale said.
