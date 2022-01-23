Left Menu

Maha: Class XII student killed by collegians in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:40 IST
A Class XII student was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of collegians on Sunday in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said.

Rahul Suresh Ujalambe (19) was murdered in front of a temple in Vishal Nagar area at 12 noon, the MIDC police station official said.

Efforts are on to nab the culprits, Latur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jitendra Jagdale said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

