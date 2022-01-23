CRPF chief, Chhattisgarh DGP take stock of anti-Naxal operations

CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh and Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja on Sunday took stock of anti-Naxal operations at a meeting of officials of the state police and the paramilitary force in Raipur, an official said.

The meeting was held at the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) building at the old police headquarters which discussed a future course of action against ultras, he said. “During the meeting, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG Kuldiep Singh expressed satisfaction over the action taken so far by security forces (against Naxals) and discussed a future course of action with officials,” a statement issued by the Chhattisgarh Police said.

Senior officials of the state police and CRPF attended this meeting.

The CRPF is extensively deployed for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the south Bastar region, where Naxal activities have been going on over the last three decades.

This meeting is considered crucial as it took place ahead of the TCOC (tactical counter-offensive campaign) which Maoists launch every summer.

The TCOC is held every year by Naxals when they contact locals, recruit youth, provide them training and launch attacks on security forces.

In the biggest Maoist attack in recent years in Chhattisgarh, 22 security personnel were killed and 31 others injured in the forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts last April. Fourteen out of the 22 martyred security personnel belonged to state police forces, while the remaining others were from the CRPF. Earlier in the day, CRPF DG paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his official residence, an official release said. Senior state government and CRPF officers were present.

