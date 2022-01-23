Following are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL61 NDRF-2NDLD TWITTER NDRF Twitter handle hacked; restored later New Delhi: The official Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was hacked late Saturday and fully restored by Sunday evening, officials said.

DEL56 PB-SIDHU-AMARINDER Sidhu has no brains, Punjab ex-CM Amarinder Singh Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday claimed that the state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has “no brains” and he had advised party president Sonia Gandhi five years ago not to induct “this incompetent man'' in the party.

DEL60 MN-CM-AFSPA People of Manipur and I want AFSPA to be lifted: CM N Biren Singh New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said the people of his state and he himself wanted the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act to be lifted but added that it should be done with consent of the Centre.

DEL59 POLL-MN-CM-ALLIANCE BJP eyeing 2/3rd majority in Manipur; Open to post-poll alliance if required: CM Biren Singh New Delhi: Confident of retaining power in upcoming assembly elections, Manipur's first BJP Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday asserted that his party will double its tally this time and is trying hard to get a two-third majority on its own and said a post-poll alliance can also be forged if it is required.

DEL57 DL-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases in Delhi drop below 10K, positivity rate 13.32 per cent New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported 9,197 fresh Covid cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 13.32 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

DEL51 PM-BOSE-2NDLD STATUE Attempts were made to erase contributions of many, mistakes being corrected now: PM Modi after unveiling Netaji's hologram statue New Delhi: In an apparent swipe at previous Congress dispensations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that attempts were made after independence to erase contributions of many great people besides India's culture and values, and asserted that the country is now correcting mistakes of the past.

DEL48 POLL-UP-BJP-MLA-QUIT UP polls: BJP MLA Jitendra Verma resigns from party days after being denied ticket Lucknow: Ahead of the first-phase polling in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP MLA from Agra's Fatehabad constituency, Jitendra Verma, resigned from the party and said that he has joined the Samajwadi Party.

DEL45 NCST-TRIBALS-DISPLACEMENT ST panel issues notice to states on tribals displaced due to left-wing extremism New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has asked Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra to submit a report on the action taken to identify and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to left-wing extremism.

DEL34 NAQVI-UP-GOVT Modi-Yogi (MY) factor has demolished 'culture of crime' in UP: Naqvi New Delhi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said the ''Modi-Yogi (MY)'' factor has demolished the ''culture of crime'' in Uttar Pradesh and is the guarantee for security in the state.

DEL32 DL-LD KEJRIWAL-JAIN ED planning to arrest Satyendar Jain, claims Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed to have learnt from sources that the Enforcement Department (ED) is going to arrest his cabinet minister Satyendar Jain just before assembly elections in Punjab and accused the Centre of targeting Aam Aadmi Party after realising that BJP ''will lose'' in the upcoming polls.

DEL30 AR-CHINA-BOY China's PLA says Arunachal boy 'found', process of handing over to Indian Army on: Sources New Delhi: China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday conveyed to the Indian Army that they have ''found a boy'' in their territory, across Arunachal Pradesh, and will hand him over soon, days after an MP had claimed that a teenager was abducted by PLA personnel.

DEL29 VIRUS-VP Vice President Naidu tests positive for Covid New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid. This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.

DEL24 VIRUS-COVID FATIGUE Healthcare professionals' battle with Covid fatigue continues as pandemic enters 3rd year New Delhi: Covid fatigue among healthcare professionals is real, says 39-year-old Dr Samir Khurana, recalling how the pandemic and its severe waves in the last two years have left him and many from his fraternity ''mentally and physically exhausted''.

DEL21 DEF-BEATING RETREAT-HYMN Govt dropped 'Abide With Me' from Beating Retreat as Indian tunes more appropriate: Sources New Delhi: The Centre decided to drop one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymns ''Abide With Me'' from this year's Beating Retreat ceremony as playing more Indian tunes would be appropriate in view of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which celebrates the 75th year of India's Independence, government sources said on Sunday.

DEL17 LADAKH-SCHOOL-AFFILIATION '3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception New Delhi: More than two decades after it was founded, Druk Padma Karpo School in Ladakh, popularly known as ''Rancho's school'', may get the much-awaited CBSE affiliation this year as it got the clearance from the Jammu and Kashmir board after a long delay.

DEL15 VIRUS-OMICRON-PEAK India's R-value further reduces, COVID-19 peak likely in next 14 days: IIT analysis New Delhi: India's R-value which indicates the rate of spread of coronavirus has further reduced to 1.57 in the week from January 14-21 and the national peak of the third wave of the infection is expected to come in the next fortnight, according to a preliminary analysis by IIT Madras.

DEL13 INSACOG-OMICRON Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant in multiple metros: INSACOG New Delhi: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG has said in its latest bulletin.

DEL11 BIZ-RAJAN-ECONOMY India's economy has some bright spots, a number of very dark stains: Raghuram Rajan New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Indian economy has ''some bright spots and a number of very dark stains'' and the government should target its spending ''carefully'' so that there are no huge deficits, noted economist and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Sunday.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll climbs to 4,89,409 New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL1 PM-BOSE Every Indian proud of Netaji's monumental contribution to our nation: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, and said every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.

BOM13 MH-UDDHAV-BJP I still believe that Shiv Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP: Uddhav Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he still believes that the Sena wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP.

BOM11 CG-CRPF-POLICE-MEETING CRPF chief, Chhattisgarh DGP take stock of anti-Naxal operations Raipur: CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh and Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja on Sunday took stock of anti-Naxal operations at a meeting of officials of the state police and the paramilitary force in Raipur, an official said.

BOM9 POLL-GA-PARSEKAR Goa polls: After quitting BJP, ex-CM Laxmikant Parsekar says he will contest as independent Panaji: Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who has resigned from the BJP after being denied ticket for the next month's state Assembly polls, on Sunday said he will contest the election from Mandrem constituency as an independent.

BOM7 CG-NAXAL-ARREST Chhattisgarh: Naxal involved in killings of several security personnel arrested Raipur: A 20-year-old Naxal, who was allegedly involved in the killings of at least seven security personnel, including two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, was arrested in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

BOM6 POLL-GA-TMC-CHIDAMBARAM TMC's proposal for alliance in Goa not considered as it poached Cong leaders: Chidambaram Panaji: Congress veteran P Chidambaram on Sunday said the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) proposal of a pre-poll alliance for the next month's Goa Assembly elections was not considered by his party as the Mamata Banerjee-led party ''poached'' Congress leaders in the state.

BOM2 POLL-GA-CONG-PLEDGE Goa polls: Hit hard by defections, Cong makes its candidates take pledge of party loyalty before God Panaji: Ahead of the next month's Goa Assembly elections, the Congress, which was hit hardest by defections in the BJP-ruled state in the last five years, made its candidates swear before God that they will not switch the party if they get elected.

BOM1 MH-FIRE-CASE Mumbai high-rise fire: Cops register six accidental death reports Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered six accidental death reports (ADRs) in connection with the fire that broke out in a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai, which claimed six lives and left 23 others injured, an official said on Sunday.

CAL20 WB-BOSE-LD ABE-AWARD (R) Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe honoured with Netaji Award Kolkata: The Netaji Research Bureau on Sunday conferred the Netaji Award 2022 on former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

CAL28 AS-FIRING-2NDLD-PROTEST Ex-student leader injured in police firing in Assam, Himanta orders probe Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) An alleged drug trafficker was injured in police firing after he attacked law enforcers in Assam's Nagaon district, a senior officer said.

CAL27 AS-MG-HIMANTA-BORDER Ball in Centre’s court: Himanta on Assam-Meghalaya border solution Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the ball was in the Centre’s court to take a final call on the recommendations forwarded by Assam and Meghalaya to resolve a part of the long-standing boundary disputes between the two neighbouring states.

CAL26 BH-MINISTER-SON-CLASH Bihar minister's son beaten up after allegedly opening fire Bettiah: A Bihar minister's son and brother were roughed up in West Champaran district on Sunday, after they allegedly opened fire on a group of villagers following a dispute.

CAL24 OD-BOSE-RADIO-SPYING INA's clandestine radio and spies were sent via Konark beach Bhubaneswar: The equipment for a clandestine radio as well as radio experts sent by the secret service wing of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army landed by submarine at Konark in 1944.

CAL23 JH-MAOIST-BRIDGE-BLAST Maoists blow up Rs 13-cr bridge in Jharkhand Giridih (Jharkhand): Maoists on Sunday blew up a Rs 13-crore bridge on Barakar River in Jharkhand's Giridih district, just a month after its inauguration, police said.

CAL22 BH-JDU-SPECIAL STATUS JD(U) to raise special status demand 'sadak se sansad tak' Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Sunday made a fresh pitch for grant of special category status to the state, and vowed to hit the streets besides making itself heard in Parliament to press for the demand CAL18 AS-ULFA-LD-RDAY ULFA (I) refrains from calling bandh on R-Day, Himanta says such gestures may lead to talks Guwahati, Jan 23 (PTI) In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Paresh Barua-led ULFA (Independent) has refrained from calling bandh on Republic Day for the first time in over two decades.

CAL10 BOSE-SOVIET-SECRET LETTER Netaji sent secret letter to Soviet leadership in 1939 asking for help in India’s liberation Kolkata: Amiya Bose, freedom icon Subhas Bose’s nephew, was tasked by his uncle to carry a secret letter seeking Soviet help in India’s liberation, which was to be delivered to agents in Britain in October 1939, barely a month into the Second World War.

CAL16 JH-BACHENDRI-HIMALAYAN TREK-WOMEN Bachendri Pal to lead all women team across 4,625 km of Himalayas from Arunachal to Ladakh Jamshedpur: The first Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest, Bachendri Pal, will lead a team of women over 50-years of age on a five-month long expedition from Arunachal to Ladakh along the Himalayan range.

CAL17 WB-LD CLASH BJP, TMC clash near Kolkata after stones hurled at MP Arjun Singh Barrackpore (WB), Jan 23 (PTI) Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters in Bhatpara near Kolkata on Sunday as stones were allegedly hurled at Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh when he was attending a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, police said.

CAL9 BOSE-COMMISSION-LD ASHES New translation reveals Mukherjee Commission ignored Renkoji temple's nod for DNA test of Netaji ashes: kin Kolkata: Tokyo's Renkoji temple gave permission to Indian authorities to conduct DNA tests on ashes said to be those of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, according to fresh translation of a letter which refutes claims that the temple was ''reticent'', placing doubts on a commission of enquiry's ruling that the `ashes were not Netaji's'.

CAL6 WB-BOSE-FORWARD BLOC Netaji's Forward Bloc struggles to stay afloat amid financial woes, dip in vote share Kolkata: As the country commemorates Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, the Forward Bloc, which had in 1939 emerged as a faction of the Indian National Congress under his leadership, struggles for political survival, having been plagued by financial crisis, numerous splits and lack of management.

MDS17 KL-LD ACTOR-QUESTIONING Actor Dileep, other accused grilled for 11 hours; interrogation to continue tomorrow Kochi: Actor Dileep and others, who appeared before the Crime Branch office here on Sunday in a case registered against them for allegedly threatening officials probing the sexual assault of an actress in 2017, were interrogated for 11 hours.

MDS12 TN-IAS-RULES-CM TN CM staunchly opposes proposal to tweak IAS rules, asks PM to drop move Chennai: Amendments to the IAS Cadre Rules proposed by the Centre, 'strikes at the very root' of the nation's federal polity and state autonomy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and urged him to drop the move.

LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC- PM-SECURITY PIL filed before Delhi HC on issue of prime minister' security New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to ensure the safety and security of the prime minister.

LGD3 SC-FIRECRACKER BLAST SC sets aside NGT order on firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu New Delhi: The Supreme Court has set aside a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order directing compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the heirs of the victims of a firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district last year in which 19 workers were killed.

LGD1 SC-TRIPURA VIOLENCE 'Public spirited' citizens have come with unclean hands: Tripura to SC on probe plea into violence New Delhi: The Tripura government has told the Supreme Court that ''public spirited'' citizens seeking an independent probe into the recent ''communal riots'' in the state have come with ''unclean hands'' and that under the garb of public interest, the forum of this court is being used for ''oblique'' purpose.

FOREIGN FGN30 PAK-IMRAN I would be more dangerous if forced to step down, Pak PM Imran Khan warns Opposition Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday warned the Opposition parties that he would be more dangerous if they forced him to step down as he ruled out granting any concession to them.

FGN27 VIRUS-NEPAL-OLI Former Prime Minister Oli tests positive for COVID-19 as cases rise in Nepal Kathmandu: Former Nepal Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation at his residence, as the Himalayan nation continues to grapple with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases. By Shirish B. Pradhan FGN25 UAE-DRONES-BAN UAE bans private drones after deadly attack on Abu Dhabi Dubai: The UAE government has ordered to stop all flying operations of private drones and light sports aircraft in the Gulf country for a month, days after two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi in a rare drone and missile attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. FGN24 VIRUS-CHINA-LD OLYMPICS Beijing seals district to halt COVID-19 spread ahead of Winter Olympics Beijing: Over two million residents in Beijing's Fengtai have been ordered not to go out of the district and avoid get-togethers after a residential compound was classified high-risk, as the Chinese capital ramped up measures to battle the spread of Omicron and Delta variants of the COVID-19 ahead of the February 4 Winter Olympics in the city. By KJM Varma FGN20 UK-RUSSIA-2NDLD UKRAINE UK warns of plot to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine London: The UK government has taken the unusual step of making a formal statement to warn of a Russian plot to install a pro-Kremlin leader in Ukraine amid growing tensions in the region. By Aditi Khanna FGN19 UK-LD LAWMAKER British MP of Pakistani origin claims she was sacked as minister for ‘Muslimness’ London: A British lawmaker of Pakistani origin on Sunday alleged that she was sacked from a ministerial role in the Conservative Party government in February 2020 because of her ''Muslimness”. By Aditi Khanna FGN16 CHINA-CPC-SOVIET China's blind pursuit of 'absolute national security' may lead to Soviet-style collapse, warns advisor Beijing: The blind pursuit of ''absolute national security'' coupled with excessive defence spending can lead to the Soviet-style collapse, China's top foreign policy advisor has warned the ruling Communist Party headed by President Xi Jinping.

FGN15 YEMEN-AIRSTRIKE-TOLL Aid group says death toll from Yemen prison airstrike at 87 Cairo: Workers in war-wrecked Yemen recovered five more bodies from the rubble of a prison facility hit by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike, bringing the death toll to at least 87, an international aid group said Sunday.

FGN12 NORWAY-AFGHAN-TALIBAN-TALKS Talks with Taliban begin in Norway Oslo: A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks with Western government officials and Afghan civil society representatives in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

FGN10 RUSSIA-UK-UKRAINE-REAX Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader Moscow: Russia's Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate.

SPORTS SPD22 SPO-FOOT-ASIAN-WOM-IND-3RDLD VIRUS India out of women's Asian Cup; match against Chinese Taipei called off after 12 players test COVID positive Navi Mumbai: India were forced out of the AFC Women's Asian Cup football tournament on Sunday after a dozen COVID-19 cases among their players led to the cancellation of a group match against Chinese Taipei minutes before kickoff here.

SPD10 SPO-BAD-2NDLD IND Sindhu wins Syed Modi International badminton title Lucknow: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu eased past young compatriot Malvika Bansod in straight games to win her second women's singles title at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Sunday.

SPD4 SPO-KABADDI-PKL-PREVIEW Bengal Warriors eye comeback, Puneri Paltan youngsters face Dabang Delhi K.C. seniors Bengaluru: Defending champions Bengal Warriors will battle Jaipur Pink Panthers while in-form Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Dabang Delhi K.C. in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday.

