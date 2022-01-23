Left Menu

3 Dalits returning from wedding assaulted in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 22:38 IST
3 Dalits returning from wedding assaulted in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Some people allegedly stopped a group of Dalits returning from a wedding and assaulted them in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

Three persons received minor injuries in the scuffle in Malakheda area on Saturday night.

The police said the accused allegedly stopped the Dalits returning from a wedding in a vehicle and attacked them.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated to ascertain the reason for the attack, the police said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022