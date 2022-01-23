Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Heart, Afghanistan

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-01-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 22:51 IST
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Heart, Afghanistan
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Saturday in the western Afghan city of Herat, it said in a post on Telegram on Sunday.

At least six people were killed when a blast ripped through a minivan in the city, officials said. Since the Taliban took over in August, a series of blasts and attacks, some claimed by Islamic State, have taken place across Afghanistan.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Frances Kerry)

