Poll code violation cases registered against two SP leaders, their supporters in UP's Bahraich

Two former MLAs of the Samajwadi Party and their hundreds of supporters were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) for elections and the COVID-19 protocol in this district, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the first case was registered at Payagpur police station against former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Mukesh Srivastava and 400-450 others for campaigning without prior permission, and for violation of Covid norms.

A case was lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act. A jeep was also seized under the Motor Vehicles Act.

In the second matter, a case was registered against former SP MLA Ramtej Yadav and 25-30 of his supporters for campaigning without prior permission, and for violation of COVID-19 norms, Singh said.

He added that action has been initiated in both the cases.

Bahraich goes to polls in the fifth phase on February 27.

