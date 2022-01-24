Left Menu

UAE's defense ministry destroyed 2 Houthi ballistic missiles - WAM

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-01-2022 08:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 08:40 IST
UAE's defense ministry destroyed 2 Houthi ballistic missiles - WAM
The United Arab Emirates' defense ministry said it destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the gulf country on Monday, with no casualties, the state news agency (WAM) reported.

"The remnants of the intercepted ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around Abu Dhabi," the statement added.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Jan. 17 that it had carried out an attack on the United Arab Emirates after authorities in the Gulf state reported two fires in the capital Abu Dhabi.

