Bitcoin tumbles 7% to lowest since July

Bitcoin tumbled over 7% on Monday to its lowest since July, as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine sparked a sell-off of riskier assets.

The largest cryptocurrency was last trading down 6.8% at $33,820, taking losses from its all-time high of $69,000 hit in November past 50%.

