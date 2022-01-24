Left Menu

"We don't want a new Cold War," Hungarian foreign minister says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-01-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 16:12 IST
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Flickr
Hungary's foreign minister warned on Monday of the threat of a new Cold War, amid tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

"We don't want a new Cold War. The Cold War period had tragic consequences in Central Eastern Europe, we wasted several decades," Peter Szijjarto said, adding that Hungary supported all diplomatic efforts and talks to resolve the standoff.

East-West tensions have risen since Russia massed troops near Ukraine's border, with Western countries fearing Moscow is preparing an invasion. Russia denies such plans.

