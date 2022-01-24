Left Menu

Actress assault case: Crime branch summons Malayalam director Rafi for interrogation

Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Monday summoned Malayalam director and Screenwriter Rafi for interrogation in a case of allegedly threatening the investigation officials probing the Actress Assault Case of 2017.

Malayalam director Rafi summoned by Crime Branch (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Monday summoned Malayalam director and Screenwriter Rafi for interrogation in a case of allegedly threatening the investigation officials probing the Actress Assault Case of 2017. Rafi was summoned to the Crime Branch office at Kalamassery where they were interrogating Malayalam actor Dileep for the last six hours.

The Crime Branch also summoned the manager of Grand productions, the production company of Dileep. Crime Branch registered this case against Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials.

They were booked under IPC sections 116 (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people). Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet.

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the actress assault case for alleged conspiracy. The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

