African Union condemns 'attempted coup' in Burkina Faso

The African Union (AU) on Monday condemned what it described as an attempted coup against the democratically elected president of Burkina Faso, Roch Kabore, whose whereabouts are unknown amid an unfolding crisis in the West African country.

In a statement, AU Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat called on Burkina Faso's army and security forces to uphold their legitimate mandate, the defence of the country, and to ensure the safety of Kabore and members of his government.

