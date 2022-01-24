Madurai bench of Madras HC orders person who shot video of 17-yr-old girl to appear for enquiry tomorrow

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court ordered the person who shot a video of 17-year-old girl alleging forced conversion to appear for enquiry and submit the mobile phone on Tuesday. A petition moved by the father of the victim seeking Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CBCID) enquiry came for hearing before Justice GR Swaminathan.

The petitioner informed the court that they have recorded their Statement with the judicial magistrate as per the direction. Justice GR Swaminathan after going through the statement submitted in the sealed cover questioned the authenticity of the video.

Replying to the question, the counsel appeared for the State Government informed the court that they have added 37 people as witnesses in the case and so far has questioned 14 people, but the mobile phone used for recording the video is necessary for verifying the authenticity of the video. The government Counsel also requested a week's time to file a detailed report.

Following the submission, the Justice questioned whether the video cannot be verified from the CD submitted by the parents along with their Statement. He also asked girl's father who had shot the video and where he is now. To the question, the father of the 17 years old replied that the video was shot by a person called Muthuvel and they are not aware of his whereabouts now.

The Court directed to submit the parent's statement to the Investigation Officer and to verify the authenticity of the video, Muthuvel (who shot the video) should appear before the I.O and submit the mobile he used to shoot the video by 10 am tomorrow at the Vallam Camp office. He also ordered the parents to appear for the enquiry tomorrow and directed the I.O to send the mobile phone to the Forensic Sciences Department in Chennai and submit a report on the authenticity of the video by January 27.

The matter has been adjourned to January 28 for further hearing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)