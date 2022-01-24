Left Menu

In the run up to the Defexpo, a series of 8 webinars are being conducted between January 20, 2022 and February 24, 2022 with participation from leading luminaries and eminent speakers.

Defence Ministry holding 12th edition of Def Expo 2022 from 10-13 Mar att Gandhinagar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of Defence is hosting the 12th edition of prestigious biennial defence exhibition Def Expo 2022 from 10th to 13th Mar 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. This mega defence International Exhibition is focussing on Land, Air, Naval, Internal Homeland security and electronic systems.

The event provides a unique opportunity for firms within the defence industry to showcase their capabilities, products & services to the targeted audience of Industry leaders and business decision-makers. Government of India with policy initiative of 'Make in India" and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat" believes that India has tremendous potential to become a leading supplier of complete defence solutions to many of its friendly nations. Theme for Defexpo 2022 is "India-The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub".

In the run up to the Defexpo, a series of 8 webinars are being conducted between January 20, 2022, and February 24, 2022 with participation from leading luminaries and eminent speakers. The Defexpo webinars are focused on path-breaking topics and will be streamed worldwide.

The details of webinars, schedule, speaker's profile, and the link for participation for each webinar session are made available on the Defexpo website (https://defexpo.gov.in).

(With Inputs from PIB)

