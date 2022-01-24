Faridabad youth held for luring Mumbai girl through fake ID on Instagram

The Government Railway Police (GRP) here arrested a youth for allegedly luring a minor after creating a fake profile on social media app Instagram, officials said on Monday.

According to the girl, a resident of Palghar in Mumbai, the accused Haider befriended her on the app by introducing himself as Rahul two months ago. They grew close to each other after which the youth asked her to meet him.

According to the GRP, the girl informed them that she had left her house with money and jewellery as ‘Rahul’ had promised to marry her. She said she first travelled from Mumbai to Amritsar in Punjab, where she stayed for about 10 days, and then moved to Faridabad.

Meanwhile, the girl’s parents had filed a missing complaint with the Mumbai Police.

The GRP officials said Haider and the girl met at the Faridabad railway station. They said they grew suspicious when they heard the two conversing with each other. Upon questioning, the girl narrated the entire incident and that Haider had allegedly cheated her, the GRP said.

They said the girl was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Faridabad, while the officials from the Mumbai Police, who were informed about Haider, arrived here and took him into custody.

“We handed over the girl to her family in the presence of Mumbai Police while Haider was arrested”, Shripal Karhana, chairman of CWC, Faridabad, said.

