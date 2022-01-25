Left Menu

U.S. condemns latest Houthi missile attack on UAE -State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 01:25 IST
The United States on Monday condemned the latest missile attack on the United Arab Emirates by Yemen's Houthi movement and reaffirmed a policy of strengthening the defenses of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi attacks on the UAE and strikes on Saudi Arabia and Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen "represent a troubling escalation" of violence, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

