U.S. condemns latest Houthi missile attack on UAE -State Department
The United States on Monday condemned the latest missile attack on the United Arab Emirates by Yemen's Houthi movement and reaffirmed a policy of strengthening the defenses of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
The Houthi attacks on the UAE and strikes on Saudi Arabia and Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen "represent a troubling escalation" of violence, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.
