Lebanese govt revenues fell by nearly half in 2021, World Bank says

Lebanese government revenues fell by almost half in 2021 and estimated the country's real gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 10.5%, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday.

Lebanon's economic depression "is orchestrated by the country's elite" and "has come to threaten the country's long-term stability and social peace," the World Bank said in a press release attached to its latest report on the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)