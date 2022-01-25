Lebanese govt revenues fell by nearly half in 2021, World Bank says
25-01-2022
Lebanese government revenues fell by almost half in 2021 and estimated the country's real gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 10.5%, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday.
Lebanon's economic depression "is orchestrated by the country's elite" and "has come to threaten the country's long-term stability and social peace," the World Bank said in a press release attached to its latest report on the country.
