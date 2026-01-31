2021 Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Friend Shree Jogdhankar sentenced to life imprisonment

A Mumbai court on Saturday delivered its verdict in the sensational 2021 Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, sentencing her friend Shree Jogdhankar to life imprisonment, while acquitting another accused Diya Padalkar. Kukreja (19) was killed on January 1 in 2021 in a building in Khar in the western part of the metropolis, leading to the arrest of Jogdhankar and Padalkar, both of whom were the deceased's friends. Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Navandar found Jogdhankar guilty of murder under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. As per the police, Jogdhankar and Padalkar had assaulted and killed Kukreja after a New Year's Eve party on the terrace of a building and dragged her down the stairs from the fifth floor. The police had claimed the fight broke out over Jogdhankar's alleged intimacy with Padalkar. Judge Navandar acquitted Padalkar in the case.

