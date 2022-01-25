Over 44,000 people challaned in Muzaffarnagar to ensure fare polls

Over 44,000 people have been challened and 1038 criminals were booked under gangster act in the district so far to ensure peaceful and fare polls, a senior official said.

According to District Magistrate Chander Bhushan Singh, the action has also been taken under Gunda Act against 416 people of which 83 were expelled from the district for six months as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, SSP Abhishek Yadav said that to ensure peaceful polls, 16 arms manufacturing factories were busted in the district recently and large number of illegal arms and ammunition seized.

In the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh on February 10, voters will exercise their franchise in the six assembly constituencies in the district namely, Muzaffarnagar, Budhana, Miranpur, Khatoli, Purkazi and Charthawal 862 polling centres and 2,261 polling booths were established and the district has been divided into 25 zones and 156 sectors and zonal magistrates have been deputed for fare and peaceful elections, a senior official said.

