Maha: Cop held for extorting money from lottery vendor in Thane
An assistant sub-inspector was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money from a lottery vendor in Maharashtras Thane city, police said.The accused policeman Rajendra Patil is attached to unit-1 of the Thane crime branch, the station house office of Naupada police station said.
An assistant sub-inspector was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly extorting money from a lottery vendor in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said.
The accused policeman Rajendra Patil is attached to unit-1 of the Thane crime branch, the station house office of Naupada police station said. Based on a complaint, an offence under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered against Patil at Naupada police station in October, 2021, the official said. According to the complainant, who runs a lottery business, the accused had caught him and a few others gambling on October 7 and had allegedly demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from him for not registering a fake case, he said. Later, the accused allegedly forcibly took away Rs 9,000 from the complainant and later Rs 10,000, he said, adding that Patil wanted protection money from the complainant.
"The accused told the complainant that he will have to shell out Rs 5,000 per day if he wants engage in gambling and Rs 1.5 lakh per month to allow him to gamble," the official said.
