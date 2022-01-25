Republic Day honours: Latur cop to get President's Police Medal For Distinguished Service

Latur Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatalwande is among the personnel selected for the President's Police Medal For Distinguished Service, officials here said.

A total of 939 service medals, including 189 for gallantry, was announced by the Union government on Tuesday for personnel of various central and state police forces on the eve of Republic Day.

Eighty-eight personnel have been awarded the distinguished service medal.

Bhatalwande has served the force for 28 years, during which he has received 53 appreciation letters and 410 awards, officials here said.

