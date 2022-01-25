Left Menu

Bihar govt paid compensation to 49 victims in shelter home sex abuse case: NHRC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:11 IST
Bihar govt paid compensation to 49 victims in shelter home sex abuse case: NHRC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has informed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that it has paid compensation in the range of Rs 3 to Rs 9 lakh to the 49 victims of sexual abuse at a girls' shelter home in Muzaffarpur a few years ago, officials said.

The NHRC had registered the case on the basis of a complaint, dated November 29, 2018. The Commission as well as a trial court in Delhi had recommended compensation to the victims on merits, they said.

The NHRC has been informed by the government of Bihar that ''it has paid Rs 3 to Rs 9 lakh to the 49 victims of sexual abuse in a shelter home at Muzaffarpur,'' the rights panel said in a statement.

''The action taken report reveals that an FIR...was registered May 31, 2018 and later investigation was transferred to the CBI and after investigation, a charge sheet was filed against 20 accused, out of whom 19 were convicted by the trial court, Saket, New Delhi,'' it added.

The Commission has also been informed that the registration of NGO, which ran the Muzaffarpur Balika Grah, was cancelled and the premise housing it was also demolished in compliance with orders of the court, officials said.

The entire investigation of the case by monitored by the Supreme Court and the trial by the trial court was concluded within a stipulated period, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022