Bihar govt paid compensation to 49 victims in shelter home sex abuse case: NHRC

The Bihar government has informed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that it has paid compensation in the range of Rs 3 to Rs 9 lakh to the 49 victims of sexual abuse at a girls' shelter home in Muzaffarpur a few years ago, officials said.

The NHRC had registered the case on the basis of a complaint, dated November 29, 2018. The Commission as well as a trial court in Delhi had recommended compensation to the victims on merits, they said.

The NHRC has been informed by the government of Bihar that ''it has paid Rs 3 to Rs 9 lakh to the 49 victims of sexual abuse in a shelter home at Muzaffarpur,'' the rights panel said in a statement.

''The action taken report reveals that an FIR...was registered May 31, 2018 and later investigation was transferred to the CBI and after investigation, a charge sheet was filed against 20 accused, out of whom 19 were convicted by the trial court, Saket, New Delhi,'' it added.

The Commission has also been informed that the registration of NGO, which ran the Muzaffarpur Balika Grah, was cancelled and the premise housing it was also demolished in compliance with orders of the court, officials said.

The entire investigation of the case by monitored by the Supreme Court and the trial by the trial court was concluded within a stipulated period, they said.

