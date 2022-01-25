Left Menu

Mumbai: State Reserve Police Force constable shoots himself dead

A 36-year-old constable of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly shot himself dead Tuesday morning at a school in Mumbai's Dongri where SRPF contingent has been put up, said police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:19 IST
Mumbai: State Reserve Police Force constable shoots himself dead
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old constable of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly shot himself dead Tuesday morning at a school in Mumbai's Dongri where SRPF contingent has been put up, said police. The constable has been identified as Pushkar Shinde, shot himself at 9.50 am.

Shinde has been on duty at the main gate of Mantralaya since January 6, 2022, when the incident happened in the limits of Dongri police station. According to the police, Shinde was immediately taken to JJ Hospital where he died during treatment.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022