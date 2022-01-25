Amid pandemic, over 1,000 personnel trained at BSF's Central School of Weapons and Tactics
The Border Security Forces BSF Central School of Weapons and Tactics CSWT trained 1,090 personnel, including IPS officers, in 2021 despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top official said on Tuesday.
The Border Security Force's (BSF) Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) trained 1,090 personnel, including IPS officers, in 2021 despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a top official said on Tuesday. CSWT Inspector General AK Yadav told reporters the personnel trained also included 33 police officers from Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.
''The training was in the field of using and handling weapons, map reading, disaster management etc. In December, personnel from Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad were also trained to operate sniper weapons and handling grenades,'' he informed.
