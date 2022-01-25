Left Menu

Iran sentences French national to jail for espionage - BFM TV

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:15 IST
An Iranian court on Tuesday convicted French national Benjamin Briere of espionage, sentencing him to eight years in prison, BFM TV reported.

Briere has been held in Iran since May 2020, when he was arrested after flying a helicam - a remote-controlled mini helicopter used to obtain aerial or motion images - in the desert near the Turkmenistan-Iran border.

