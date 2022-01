UK PM Johnson says talking to U.S. about banning Russia from Swift payments system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he was discussing banning Russia from the Swift global payments system with the United States. Asked about the Swift payment system and whether Britain would ban Russia, Johnson said: "There is no doubt that that would be a very potent weapon."

"I'm afraid it can only really be deployed with the assistance of the United States though. We are in discussions about that," he told lawmakers.

