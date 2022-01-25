Left Menu

U.S. Horn of Africa envoy to discuss Sudan in trip to five nations -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 20:04 IST
U.S. Horn of Africa envoy to discuss Sudan in trip to five nations -statement
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Kenya, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Israel this week to discuss Sudan and regional peace, the State Department said on Tuesday.

David Satterfield will meet with officials from the respective governments from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4 "to promote democratic civilian rule in Sudan and support peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022