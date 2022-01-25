U.S. Horn of Africa envoy to discuss Sudan in trip to five nations -statement
The U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Kenya, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Israel this week to discuss Sudan and regional peace, the State Department said on Tuesday.
David Satterfield will meet with officials from the respective governments from Jan. 24 to Feb. 4 "to promote democratic civilian rule in Sudan and support peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa," it said in a statement.
