HC told JPSC mains to be deferred to verify candidates' objections

JPSC on Tuesday told Jharkhand High Court that the Jharkhand civil services mains examination slated to be held on January 28 will be postponed to consider objections raised by some candidates.

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) informed the HC that it is willing to consider the representation of candidates who have challenged the merit list of the successful preliminary test candidates of the seventh civil services examinations conducted by the Commission.

Commission counsel Amit Kumar Das appeared before a division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and said JPSC is keen to look into the objections of Kumar Sanyam, a petitioner.

However, there is no admission of any wrong done by the JPSC so far, Das told the court.

In his petition to the HC Sanyam has alleged that no details of granting of reservation was published in the advertisement by JPSC for conducting the preliminary examination of the state civil services. The High Court had on Monday ordered JPSC to furnish information whether reservation was granted in the case of JPSC civil servics preliminary examinations held last year and the details of category wise seats in an affidavit before the court. It had also sought a report from JPSC as to how many candidates of the reserved category have been selected in the general category.

Petitioner's counsel Amritansh Vats arguing the case had told the court on Monday that the government does not have any policy of reservation for candidates appearing in the preliminary examination and no details of reservation were published in the advertisement published for it. He had also said that there were 114 seats in the general category and as per the norms the result should have contained names 15 times the allotted seats, that is 1710 candidates but only 768 candidates have been declared successful.

This proved that reservation has been granted to candidates in the preliminary exams, Vats claimed.

Opposition BJP has been demanding a CBI inquiry alleging irregularities in the state civil services examinations.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren last month reacting to the controversy over the JPSC civil services examination had said that BJP was creating a hue and cry as 3,000 of the 4,000 selected candidates were from reserved categories.

Stormy scenes were witnessed during the winter session of the Jharkhand Assembly with BJP alleging irregularities in the state civil services examinations.

Soren had alleged that those with a 'Manuwadi' (ethos of a society governed by Manusmriti) mindset are not able to accept the success of SC, ST and OBC candidates. He had dismissed charges of corruption stating that the examination was conducted by JPSC without any government intervention and alleged that appointments were made to the post of deputy superintendent of police sans any tests during the BJP rule in the state, for which CBI inquiry is underway.

