Man on the run in attempt to murder case working as civic peon arrested

A man on the run for three years after being booked in an attempt to murder case was on Tuesday arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell of the Thane Crime Branch, an official said.

A case was registered against Abhishek Bhosle (29) in Sri Nagar police station in 2019 and he was held after a tip off was received that he was working as peon in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Ashok Rajput.

