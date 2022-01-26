Three minor girls raped in Puri in 3 days

Two days after the rape of a minor girl in Puri town, two more similar cases involving another 5-year-old and a 2-year-old female child were reported on Tuesday, police said.

Police arrested the father of the two-year-old girl for trying to sexually assault her. A case was registered in Sea Beach police station of the district.

The arrest was made after the child's mother lodged a complaint with the police.

The man was last year imprisoned for 8 months for assaulting his wife and children, police said.

In the second incident registered at Baliapanda Police Station, one person was picked up on the charge of raping a five-year-old neighbourhood girl on Tuesday.

The victim’s mother in her complaint said that the accused lured her daughter to his house with chicken curry and raped her.

The condition of the five-year-old girl who was raped on Sunday is serious. She is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Cuttack, police said adding that the accused is yet to be arrested.

A case was registered at Puri Town Police Station.

Meanwhile, a report from Mayurbhanj district said that the police arrested a self-styled godman on Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing a physically challenged minor girl from a village under Badasahi police station. The incident took place on January 23 when the victim's parents were not present at home. The girl is now hospitalised.

The victim's parents first took the matter to the village panchayat and the accused was slapped a fine of Rs 90,000 which will be paid to the survivor’s family. However, he only paid Rs 5,000.

As the matter came to the knowledge of the police, the accused was arrested, police said.

Suresh Patra, Additional SP of Mayurbhanj, said the police were also investigating how the villagers settled the incident by imposing a penalty.

