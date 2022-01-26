Left Menu

Spurious liquor claims lives of four in Rae Bareli

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:05 IST
Spurious liquor claims lives of four in Rae Bareli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people died and some others were taken ill after consuming liquor in Paharpur village of the district, police said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate (DM) Vaibhav Srivastava said there was a program in the village on Tuesday night during which people had consumed liquor.The condition of some villagers deteriorated soon after.

While four persons belonging to Paharpur and Pure Chatta village died, some others have been admitted to the Community Health Centre, the DM said.

Investigations are on to ascertain from where the liquor was bought and about its quality.

A case is being filed and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, the DM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022