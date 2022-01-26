Spurious liquor claims lives of four in Rae Bareli

Four people died and some others were taken ill after consuming liquor in Paharpur village of the district, police said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate (DM) Vaibhav Srivastava said there was a program in the village on Tuesday night during which people had consumed liquor.The condition of some villagers deteriorated soon after.

While four persons belonging to Paharpur and Pure Chatta village died, some others have been admitted to the Community Health Centre, the DM said.

Investigations are on to ascertain from where the liquor was bought and about its quality.

A case is being filed and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, the DM added.

