UK PM Johnson's office has not yet received lockdown report - Truss

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not yet received the report of an investigation into events at his Downing Street residence that may have broken COVID-19 lockdown laws, foreign minister Liz Truss said. An internal inquiry into allegations of lockdown parties at Johnson's offices could be published as soon as Wednesday, delivering findings that might determine the prime minister's future.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:46 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not yet received the report of an investigation into events at his Downing Street residence that may have broken COVID-19 lockdown laws, foreign minister Liz Truss said.

An internal inquiry into allegations of lockdown parties at Johnson's offices could be published as soon as Wednesday, delivering findings that might determine the prime minister's future. Police have also launched an investigation. Truss said Johnson had not received the report and people should wait for the inquiry's findings before commenting further on his future.

"He has my complete support," Truss told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

