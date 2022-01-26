Dept of Post tableau showcases modern face of India Post, women empowerment

The Department of Post's tableau at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday displayed the robust outreach and the modern face of India Post as well as all-women post offices to showcase the steps taken towards gender equality.

In its tableau, the department also displayed 'Divyang' friendly post offices. The front of the tableau featured a 'Post Woman', equipped with a digital device and a postman's bag, showcasing a perfect blend of technology and tradition with the image of a 'Harkara' (foot Dak messenger) as side relief. The two images were set in the foreground of the ubiquitous red-letter box. The middle part of the tableau featured the 'Floating Post Office' of Srinagar with girl child highlighting the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna, a scheme under the ''Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao'' campaign of the Narendra Modi government. The all-women post office showcased opportunities provided to women employees to serve shoulder-to-shoulder with men.

At the rear of the tableau was displayed Kolkata GPO, the oldest general post office at one of the iconic heritage buildings of India and a proud witness to the journey of India Post. Adorning the tableau, there was a collage of stamps digitally printed on 'khadi', pertaining to the country's freedom struggle.

The Department of Post stands as a model employer of women, besides rendering financial inclusion services to women. Almost 50 per cent account holders of the India Post payments bank as well as the post office savings bank are women.

