R-Day: Haryana's tableau showcases its sports talent

Haryanas tableau showcased its sports talent with a host of international players standing at the centre of it at the Republic Day parade this year. On the rear side of the tableau, ten sportspersons from Haryana, who made their mark at the international level, were standing.
Haryana's tableau showcased its sports talent with a host of international players standing at the center of it at the Republic Day parade this year. The theme of the state's tableau was 'Haryana- Number One in Sports', which also had a life-size replica of Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chapra in javelin throwing posture, on the posterior side of the tableau. The tableau of Haryana was divided in two parts, the front part consisting of horses and a conch. The horses pulling the chariot symbolized the 'Vijay Rath' from Mahabharat. The conch was a symbol of Lord Krishna's conch shell. The second part of the tableau was built on the lines of the Olympic games, two wrestlers were seen giving demonstration of wrestling bout on the mat. On the rear side of the tableau, ten sportspersons from Haryana, who made their mark at the international level, were standing.
