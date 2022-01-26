Andaman & Nicobar Islands LG unfurls Tricolour at R-Day celebration

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lt Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd) on Wednesday unfurled the National Tricolour at the Netaji Stadium here on the 73rd Republic Day celebration in the union territory.

The LG took the salute of the marching contingents.

The parade was led by Lt Cdr Sandeep R of the Indian Navy comprising of contingents from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Andaman and Nicobar Police.

The parade witnessed showering of petals and flag trooping by MI-17V5 helicopter during the unfurling of the National Flag by the chief guest. Each parade contingent was represented by one officer, one Junior Commissioned Officer and fifteen other ranks. The function was held observing strict COVID-19 protocol.

The LG also laid the ceremonial wreath at Martyr's Column at the National Memorial on the occasion of the Republic Day.

